Janice McInally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Janice McInally, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Janice McInally, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mirada, CA.
Janice McInally works at
Locations
-
1
Jsrk Healthcare LLC14241 Firestone Blvd Ste 400, La Mirada, CA 90638 Directions (714) 334-7691
- 2 111 S Whittier Rd, Wichita, KS 67207 Directions (316) 689-3592
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janice McInally?
I really enjoyed my visit with Janice. She is very passionate about her work. She is a great listener and gives so much feedback. Her office environment is SUUUUPER comfy too.
About Janice McInally, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1295830941
Frequently Asked Questions
Janice McInally accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice McInally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janice McInally works at
2 patients have reviewed Janice McInally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice McInally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice McInally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice McInally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.