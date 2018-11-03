See All Family And Marriage Counselors in La Mirada, CA
Janice McInally, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Janice McInally, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mirada, CA. 

Janice McInally works at Erika Llamas LMFT in La Mirada, CA with other offices in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jsrk Healthcare LLC
    14241 Firestone Blvd Ste 400, La Mirada, CA 90638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 334-7691
  2. 2
    111 S Whittier Rd, Wichita, KS 67207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 689-3592
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2018
    I really enjoyed my visit with Janice. She is very passionate about her work. She is a great listener and gives so much feedback. Her office environment is SUUUUPER comfy too.
    V. Gamez in Downey, CA — Nov 03, 2018
    Janice McInally, MS
    About Janice McInally, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295830941
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

