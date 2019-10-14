See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Overview

Janice Hodge, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Janice Hodge works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Primary Care
    15825 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 869-9776
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2019
    Great to work with.
    — Oct 14, 2019
    About Janice Hodge, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1003803446
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janice Hodge, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janice Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janice Hodge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Janice Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janice Hodge works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Janice Hodge’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Janice Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Hodge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

