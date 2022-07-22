Janice Helms has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janice Helms, LPC
Overview
Janice Helms, LPC is a Counselor in Monroe, NC.
Locations
- 1 107 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 320-4686
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We love Mrs. Janice. She is so kind and patient with my granddaughter. We have seen a vast improvement since going to Mrs. Janice.
About Janice Helms, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1952495533
Frequently Asked Questions
Janice Helms accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janice Helms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Janice Helms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Helms.
