Janice Hager-Klein, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Janice Hager-Klein, LPC is a Counselor in O Fallon, MO. 

Janice Hager-Klein works at Janice Hager-Klein in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    O'Fallon, MO
    801 Woodlawn Ave Ste 25, O Fallon, MO 63366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Jul 31, 2022
    Very kind, knowledgeable and extremely helpful dealing with my trauma.
    — Jul 31, 2022
    About Janice Hager-Klein, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356567119
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janice Hager-Klein, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janice Hager-Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janice Hager-Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janice Hager-Klein works at Janice Hager-Klein in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Janice Hager-Klein’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Janice Hager-Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janice Hager-Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janice Hager-Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janice Hager-Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

