Dr. Janice Ferris, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Janice Ferris, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Ferris works at Janice Ferris PhD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Janice Ferris PhD
    640 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 495, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Janice Ferris, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083849848
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Ferris, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferris works at Janice Ferris PhD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ferris’s profile.

    Dr. Ferris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

