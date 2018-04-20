Janice Acker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janice Acker, PSY
Overview
Janice Acker, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodhaven, MI.
Janice Acker works at
Locations
Janice Acker Psy.d. Lp23933 Allen Rd Ste 15, Woodhaven, MI 48183 Directions (734) 675-9700
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Acker helped me through my formative and educational years. I owe so much to her and her expertise. I'm so glad to have had her for the years that I did.
About Janice Acker, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710044359
