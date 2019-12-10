Janey Phipps, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janey Phipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janey Phipps, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Janey Phipps, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
Janey Phipps works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit I have with her is pleasant and very educating concerning the symptoms and her strategy to help me. She takes her time and researches the plan of action with my individual needs.
About Janey Phipps, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1245328319
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
Frequently Asked Questions
Janey Phipps has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Janey Phipps offers online scheduling.
Janey Phipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Janey Phipps works at
4 patients have reviewed Janey Phipps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janey Phipps.
