Janey Gaston, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Janey Gaston, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
Janey Gaston works at
Locations
River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists8731 PARK PLAZA DR, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 797-5848Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 4440 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 286-5742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Gaston is wonderful. Sympathetic and very knowledgable. She goes out of her way to really listen and understand her patients’ needs.
About Janey Gaston, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912417262
Education & Certifications
- McNeese State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Janey Gaston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janey Gaston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janey Gaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Janey Gaston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janey Gaston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janey Gaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janey Gaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.