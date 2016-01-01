Dr. Janette Liu, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janette Liu, OD
Overview
Dr. Janette Liu, OD is an Optometrist in Methuen, MA.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Aspen Dental - Methuen, MA90 Pleasant Valley St Ste 704, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (855) 782-2560
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janette Liu, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1770732067
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
