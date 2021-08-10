Janette Cherry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janette Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janette Cherry, PA-C
Overview
Janette Cherry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove5145 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-1771
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took care of business. Very knowledgeable, good manner, I would make another appointment. Good provider in a good practice
About Janette Cherry, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1447462247
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Janette Cherry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janette Cherry accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janette Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Janette Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janette Cherry.
