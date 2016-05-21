Dr. Jamerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janetta Jamerson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janetta Jamerson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.

Locations
Child & Adult Clinical Associates9217 Park West Blvd Ste D1, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-2425
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is so personable and really cares about her patiants well being
About Dr. Janetta Jamerson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669649463
Dr. Jamerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamerson.
