Overview

Janet West, LPC is a Counselor in Rolla, MO. 

Janet West works at 1205 Suite B Hauck Drive Rolla Mo in Rolla, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1205 Suite B Hauck Drive Rolla Mo
    1051 Kingshighway St Ste 5, Rolla, MO 65401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 364-8511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depressive Disorders
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 09, 2022
I felt heard and understood and I genuinely felt she wanted the best outcome for me, actually cared about me as a person.
Erin — Aug 09, 2022
Photo: Janet West, LPC
About Janet West, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447647466
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Janet West, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Janet West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Janet West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Janet West works at 1205 Suite B Hauck Drive Rolla Mo in Rolla, MO. View the full address on Janet West’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Janet West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet West.

