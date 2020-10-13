Janet Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Walker, NP
Janet Walker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
For Sight Eye Care, PLLC1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 683-0024
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Walker is a amazing doctor she is always suggesting ways to keep me and my kids healthy. I love her treatment plans.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043682677
Janet Walker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Janet Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.