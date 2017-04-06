Janet Skinner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Skinner, LMFT
Janet Skinner, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Middletown, RI.
Janet Skinner works at
Dr. Charles K. Donovan1272 W Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 845-9499
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Janet Skinner?
Janet has been most helpful. I felt cared for and helped. I will always be grateful for her kindness and understanding.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1306939798
Janet Skinner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Skinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Janet Skinner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Skinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Skinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Skinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.