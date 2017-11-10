Dr. Schwenger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Schwenger, PHD
Dr. Janet Schwenger, PHD is a Psychologist in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Schwenger works at
Rheumatology & Hand Rehab Ctr3018 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-3554
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Schwenger is thoughtful, caring and very, very thorough. She goes above and beyond for her patients.
- Psychology
- English
- 1538178512
Dr. Schwenger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwenger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.