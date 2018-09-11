Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satterlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD is a Counselor in Dubois, PA.
Dr. Satterlee works at
Locations
A Peaceful Place Counseling Center169 Midway Dr, Dubois, PA 15801 Directions (814) 371-1598
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Satterlee changed my life. She was able to give me control of my thoughts and emotions that I thought I lost total control of. I cannot thank her enough for everything she has done for me in giving me my life back.
About Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1477732519
Education & Certifications
- Dickensen Mental Health
- Penn State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satterlee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satterlee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satterlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satterlee works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterlee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.