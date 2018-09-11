See All Counselors in Dubois, PA
Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD

Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD

Counseling
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD is a Counselor in Dubois, PA. 

Dr. Satterlee works at A Peaceful Place Counseling Center, 330 Wayne Avenue, DuBois PA in Dubois, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Peaceful Place Counseling Center
    169 Midway Dr, Dubois, PA 15801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 371-1598

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Attack
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Attack
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477732519
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dickensen Mental Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Satterlee, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satterlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Satterlee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satterlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Satterlee works at A Peaceful Place Counseling Center, 330 Wayne Avenue, DuBois PA in Dubois, PA. View the full address on Dr. Satterlee’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterlee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.