See All Neurologists in Columbia, MO
Janet Samuels, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Janet Samuels, APRN

Neurology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Janet Samuels, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. 

Janet Samuels works at The Neurology Institute of MMG in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neurology Institute of MMG
    525 N Keene St Ste 301, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 449-2141
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janet Samuels?

    Oct 28, 2022
    I have seen Janet Samuels for at least 5 years for neuropathy pain and problems sleeping. She is a very caring person who listens carefully and who remembers you from visit to visit. She encourages you while remaining diligent to the care plan - she doesn't let you off the hook on issues you are responsible for. Expect a very positive, personal relationship.
    LeeAnn Ball — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janet Samuels, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Janet Samuels, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janet Samuels to family and friends

    Janet Samuels' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janet Samuels

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janet Samuels, APRN.

    About Janet Samuels, APRN

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134188303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Samuels, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet Samuels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Janet Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet Samuels works at The Neurology Institute of MMG in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Janet Samuels’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Janet Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Samuels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Janet Samuels, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.