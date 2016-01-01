Janet Bennett, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet Bennett, CNP
Overview
Janet Bennett, CNP is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Janet Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Bennett?
About Janet Bennett, CNP
- Acute Care Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1023676681
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Bennett accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Janet Bennett using Healthline FindCare.
Janet Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Bennett works at
Janet Bennett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.