Dr. Janet Panter, PHD

Psychology
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janet Panter, PHD is a Psychologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Memphis.

Dr. Panter works at Memphis Center for Women & Families in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Center for Women and Families
    5154 Stage Rd Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 372-9133
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Behavioral Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders
Learning Disabilities
Mood Disorders
Psychological Counseling
Psychological Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2016
    Dr Panter has helped me with my depression and anxiety and I really wasn't aware that she was at the time. Our sessions are very important to me. She is very good and I'm able to see my progress and understand and realize some of my issues. We have a ways to go yet, but we have come a long way! Bless Dr Panter!??
    Gloria Washington in Memphis, TN — May 03, 2016
    About Dr. Janet Panter, PHD

    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730205410
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dallas Public Schools
    Medical Education
    • University of Memphis
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of William & Mary
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Panter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panter works at Memphis Center for Women & Families in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Panter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Panter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

