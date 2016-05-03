Dr. Panter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Panter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Panter, PHD is a Psychologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Memphis.
Dr. Panter works at
Locations
-
1
Memphis Center for Women and Families5154 Stage Rd Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38134 Directions (901) 372-9133Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panter?
Dr Panter has helped me with my depression and anxiety and I really wasn't aware that she was at the time. Our sessions are very important to me. She is very good and I'm able to see my progress and understand and realize some of my issues. We have a ways to go yet, but we have come a long way! Bless Dr Panter!??
About Dr. Janet Panter, PHD
- Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730205410
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Public Schools
- University of Memphis
- College Of William & Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panter works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Panter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.