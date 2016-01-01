Dr. McCracken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet McCracken, PHD
Overview
Dr. Janet McCracken, PHD is a Counselor in State College, PA.
Dr. McCracken works at
Locations
Julie A. States Phd Pllc229 W Foster Ave, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-1880
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janet McCracken, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCracken accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCracken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.