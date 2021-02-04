Janet Maffei, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Maffei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet Maffei, MPAS
Overview
Janet Maffei, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX.
Janet Maffei works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinics of Longview709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 4500, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 291-6289
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just wonderful. I could not ask for better advice. She is a breath of fresh air and very competent.
About Janet Maffei, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184813347
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Maffei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Maffei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Maffei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Janet Maffei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Maffei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Maffei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Maffei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.