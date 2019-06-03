See All Counselors in Indianapolis, IN
Janet Kain, LMHC

Counseling
5 (4)
Overview

Janet Kain, LMHC is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6801 Gray Rd Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46237 (317) 755-3378
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2019
    My daughter really liked her and warmed up to her right away. I was really excited to work with her, because my daugter is usually painfully shy, but our insurance won't cover her visits. She is a great listener and offerred helpful advise on the first visit. I hope we can go back to her in the future.
    Ami — Jun 03, 2019
    About Janet Kain, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073876074
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Kain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Janet Kain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Janet Kain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Kain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Kain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Kain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

