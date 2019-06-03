Janet Kain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Kain, LMHC
Overview
Janet Kain, LMHC is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
- 1 6801 Gray Rd Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 755-3378
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter really liked her and warmed up to her right away. I was really excited to work with her, because my daugter is usually painfully shy, but our insurance won't cover her visits. She is a great listener and offerred helpful advise on the first visit. I hope we can go back to her in the future.
About Janet Kain, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1073876074
Frequently Asked Questions
