See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kansas City, MO
Janet James, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Janet James, MSN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Janet James, MSN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, MO. 

Janet James works at Meritas Health Endocrinology in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Endocrinology
    9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 205, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janet James?

    May 08, 2021
    yes but not her Dr. Not sure how you have one without the other. But Janet listens and shows concern and caring. I hesitate to say it hoping her dr partner doesn't take offense, but feel the dr is beyond that.
    Sharon, Gladstone Mo. — May 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janet James, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Janet James, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janet James to family and friends

    Janet James' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janet James

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janet James, MSN.

    About Janet James, MSN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1386060358
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet James, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet James works at Meritas Health Endocrinology in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Janet James’s profile.

    Janet James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janet James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.