Janet Hollis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Janet Hollis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN. 

Janet Hollis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    1919 State St Ste 446, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 14, 2022
I found Janet will hear what you say check out your condition and not just treat symptoms.
Alex VanOsdol — Sep 14, 2022
About Janet Hollis, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902874886
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Janet Hollis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Hollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Janet Hollis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Janet Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Janet Hollis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Janet Hollis’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Janet Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Hollis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Hollis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Hollis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

