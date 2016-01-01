See All Psychologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Janet Hibel, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janet Hibel, PHD is a Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universiy Of Missouri Columbia Psychology Department.

Dr. Hibel works at Janet Hibel Ph.d PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Janet Hibel Ph.d PA
    8259 N Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 626-4435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Depression
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Janet Hibel, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821101114
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Iowa Counseling Center
    • Universiy Of Missouri Columbia Psychology Department
    • American Board Of Professional Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Hibel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hibel works at Janet Hibel Ph.d PA in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hibel’s profile.

    Dr. Hibel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

