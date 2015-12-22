Janet Grim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Grim, PA
Overview
Janet Grim, PA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orange Park, FL.
Janet Grim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Janet M Grim Ma Lmft1726 Kingsley Ave Ste 3, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-7500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Grim?
Janet has seen our family through difficult times through the years. Have recommended her many times.
About Janet Grim, PA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1023090388
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Grim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Grim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Grim works at
4 patients have reviewed Janet Grim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Grim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Grim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Grim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.