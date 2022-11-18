See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Janet Dwight, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Janet Dwight, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Janet Dwight works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6600
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Janet Dwight, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427108844
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Dwight, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Dwight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet Dwight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janet Dwight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet Dwight works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Janet Dwight’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Janet Dwight. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Dwight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Dwight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Dwight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
