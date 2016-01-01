See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Wichita, KS
Janet Cox, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Janet Cox, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Wichita, KS. 

Janet Cox works at Affiliated Psychiatric in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dwight St Clair DO PA
    1148 S Hillside St Ste 104, Wichita, KS 67211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 687-0006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janet Cox, MFT
    About Janet Cox, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730301573
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Cox, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Janet Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet Cox works at Affiliated Psychiatric in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Janet Cox’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Janet Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

