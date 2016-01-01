Janet Comer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Comer, MA
Overview
Janet Comer, MA is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
- 1 2919 E Broadway Blvd Ste 213, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 271-6564
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Janet Comer, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1568432284
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Comer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Comer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Janet Comer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Comer.
