See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Janet Berger, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Janet Berger, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Janet Berger, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. 

Janet Berger works at Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern New Hampshire Health
    280 Main St Fl 2 Ste 210, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janet Berger?

    Oct 23, 2021
    She is the best! Listens to me and makes me feel like I have been cared for. I never feel rushed and she always contacts me if I have additional questions or need more time. Would never switch.
    Jaime — Oct 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janet Berger, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Janet Berger, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janet Berger to family and friends

    Janet Berger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janet Berger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janet Berger, APRN.

    About Janet Berger, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558814335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Berger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet Berger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janet Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet Berger works at Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Janet Berger’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Janet Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Janet Berger, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.