Janet Benton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet Benton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janet Benton, NP
Overview
Janet Benton, NP is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD.
Janet Benton works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology600 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Benton?
About Janet Benton, NP
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114039161
Education & Certifications
- George Mason University
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Benton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Benton works at
Janet Benton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Benton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Benton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Benton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.