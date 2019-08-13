Dr. Adams-Westcott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Adams-Westcott, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Adams-Westcott, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Adams-Westcott works at
Locations
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3783Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Janet is a lovely, considerate and compassionate person. She made me feel at ease immediately in our sessions. She also returns her calls promptly and will do her best to help you over the phone and put you at ease. I feel very fortunate to have fallen into the lap of an excellent psychologist whom I feel can truly help me and guide me.9
About Dr. Janet Adams-Westcott, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams-Westcott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams-Westcott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams-Westcott works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams-Westcott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams-Westcott.
