Janelle Martinez, ARNP

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
Janelle Martinez, ARNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Janelle Martinez works at Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates at St. Joseph
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 304, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Janelle Martinez, ARNP

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1285293266
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

