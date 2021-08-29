See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Adventist University - MSN/PMHNP.

Janelle Edmondson works at Phoenix Health PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Health PLLC
    7405 Shallowford Rd Ste 230, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 208-8099
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janelle Edmondson?

    Aug 29, 2021
    It's nice to finally find a mental health provider that gets it. She's very kind and compassionate.
    CB — Aug 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janelle Edmondson to family and friends

    Janelle Edmondson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janelle Edmondson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC.

    About Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245760347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern Adventist University - MSN/PMHNP
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Adventist University - ASN/BSN
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janelle Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janelle Edmondson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janelle Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janelle Edmondson works at Phoenix Health PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Janelle Edmondson’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Janelle Edmondson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janelle Edmondson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janelle Edmondson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janelle Edmondson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Janelle Edmondson, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.