Overview
Janell Becker, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
Janell Becker works at
Locations
Pain and Laser Cente PA1840 Owen Dr Ste 103, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 223-7246
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Janell Becker, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538685896
Frequently Asked Questions
Janell Becker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janell Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Janell Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janell Becker.
