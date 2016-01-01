See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Janell Becker, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Janell Becker, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Janell Becker, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Janell Becker works at Pain and Laser Center in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Michelle Mack, FNP
Michelle Mack, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP
Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Laser Cente PA
    1840 Owen Dr Ste 103, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 223-7246
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janell Becker?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janell Becker, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Janell Becker, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janell Becker to family and friends

    Janell Becker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janell Becker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janell Becker, FNP-C.

    About Janell Becker, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538685896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janell Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Janell Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janell Becker works at Pain and Laser Center in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Janell Becker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Janell Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janell Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janell Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janell Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Janell Becker, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.