Dr. Demarte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janeen Demarte, PHD
Overview
Dr. Janeen Demarte, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Demarte works at
Locations
Sentience Pllc300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 470, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 345-1502
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Makes me feel like my thoughts are worth listening to. Finally I feel that what I think and say matters.
About Dr. Janeen Demarte, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245543487
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.