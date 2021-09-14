See All Family Doctors in Mullica Hill, NJ
Janeen Burns, APN

Family Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Janeen Burns, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mullica Hill, NJ. 

Janeen Burns works at Inspira Medical Group Primary Care Mullica Hill Commons in Mullica Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inspira Medical Group Primary Care Mullica Hill Commons
    155 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 771-2778
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Janeen Burns is a highly qualified Nurse Practitioner. She listens to her patients. She is compassionate and explains what she is going to do to help you. I would highly recommend her and her office.
    — Sep 14, 2021
    Photo: Janeen Burns, APN
    About Janeen Burns, APN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497296925
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janeen Burns, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janeen Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janeen Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Janeen Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janeen Burns works at Inspira Medical Group Primary Care Mullica Hill Commons in Mullica Hill, NJ. View the full address on Janeen Burns’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Janeen Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janeen Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janeen Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janeen Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

