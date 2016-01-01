Janean Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janean Vargas
Overview
Janean Vargas is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Janean Vargas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health for Women On Callaghan8210 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 233-7000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janean Vargas?
About Janean Vargas
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922618388
Frequently Asked Questions
Janean Vargas works at
Janean Vargas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janean Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janean Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janean Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.