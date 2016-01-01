See All Counselors in Wayne, NJ
Jane Willenborg, MA is a Counselor in Wayne, NJ. 

Jane Willenborg works at Wayne Counseling and Family Services in Wayne, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne Counseling and Family Services
    1022 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 694-1234
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Jane Willenborg, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497803415
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jane Willenborg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jane Willenborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jane Willenborg works at Wayne Counseling and Family Services in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Jane Willenborg’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jane Willenborg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Willenborg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Willenborg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Willenborg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

