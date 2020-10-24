Jane Trevorah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Trevorah, APRN
Overview
Jane Trevorah, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 243-8566Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit with Jane, nurse practitioner today 10/23/2020 and I gave her and her team 5 STAR. Excellent service, very professional. Explained everything to me in detail and I was examined thoroughly in a very respectful and professional manner from the time I entered the office to the end of my visit.
About Jane Trevorah, APRN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326280959
Jane Trevorah accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Trevorah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jane Trevorah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Trevorah.
