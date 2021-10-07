Jane Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Thompson, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jane Thompson, LCSW is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Winchester, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 116 Creekside Ln, Winchester, VA 22602 Directions (540) 533-8952
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Jane Thompson is my therapist. She is pretty great. I found her when my insurance recommended her. I meet with her on telehealth. She is always on time. She is organized, professional and competent. Important to me is her warmth, but at the same time she keeps distance, it is hard to find that balance, but she does it-- I'm not looking for a friend, I'm looking for someone that knows her stuff and will move the needle on things that are holding me back. I like her very much. She helps me. Time with her is well spent.
About Jane Thompson, LCSW
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1720135338
