Dr. Ruoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Ruoff, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Ruoff, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
Locations
Thomas S Clark DMD PC1360 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 615-0213
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ruoff for over a year and she has changed my life. She helped me work through a variety of difficult life situations, including breakups, family issues, self-esteem problems and provided me with many coping skills to deal with my anxiety. Dr. Ruoff has always made me feel comfortable and heard in every session. I have a wonderful connection with Dr. Ruoff and can tell that she really cares about me and helping me feel better. I have and will continue, to recommend Dr. Ruoff to anyone who is feeling troubled by anxiety or just life in general. She is an outstanding psychologist and an overall wonderful person.
About Dr. Jane Ruoff, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023133592
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.