Jane Rosen, MSPA

Jane Rosen, MSPA

Internal Medicine
1.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jane Rosen, MSPA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They graduated from Pa Program, Essex, Baltimore County, MD..

Jane Rosen works at Crossroads Internal Medicine in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Internal Medicine
    Crossroads Internal Medicine
21 Crossroads Dr Ste 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 998-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Tammy S in Baltimore, MD — Aug 22, 2016
    About Jane Rosen, MSPA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003989872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pa Program, Essex, Baltimore County, MD.
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jane Rosen, MSPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jane Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jane Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jane Rosen works at Crossroads Internal Medicine in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Jane Rosen’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jane Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

