Jane Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Rodgers
Overview
Jane Rodgers is a Physician Assistant in Pomona, CA.
Jane Rodgers works at
Locations
Chaparral Medical Group790 E Bonita Ave Fl 2, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 447-8585
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional and courteous would see her again
About Jane Rodgers
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235372145
Jane Rodgers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Jane Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Rodgers.
