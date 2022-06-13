Jane Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Owens, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jane Owens, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Locations
- 1 168 E Reynolds Rd Ste 130, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 554-5067
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jane Owens cared for my sister for years after she had several strokes that left her with severe brain damage. My sister was bedridden and it was very difficult to get her to doctor's appointments. Jane was always professional, knowledgeable, and reachable whenever we needed her. We were so blessed to have found Bluegrass Mobile Medical and thankful for the care that was given by Jane. I would definitely recommend Jane for any medical care you need.
About Jane Owens, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639147218
Frequently Asked Questions
