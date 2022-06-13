See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Jane Owens, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Offers telehealth

Jane Owens, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    168 E Reynolds Rd Ste 130, Lexington, KY 40517
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2022
    Jane Owens cared for my sister for years after she had several strokes that left her with severe brain damage. My sister was bedridden and it was very difficult to get her to doctor's appointments. Jane was always professional, knowledgeable, and reachable whenever we needed her. We were so blessed to have found Bluegrass Mobile Medical and thankful for the care that was given by Jane. I would definitely recommend Jane for any medical care you need.
    Shelia — Jun 13, 2022
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1639147218
    Jane Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jane Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Jane Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

