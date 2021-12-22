See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Jane Offei-Darko, NP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jane Offei-Darko, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jane Offei-Darko, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Jane Offei-Darko works at Capital Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates, PC in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Claude Spears
Claude Spears
0 (0)
View Profile
Isoke Baptiste, NP
Isoke Baptiste, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
6 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Primary Care Group
    2175 K St NW Ste C100, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 293-5001
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jane Offei-Darko?

    Dec 22, 2021
    GREAT!
    — Dec 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jane Offei-Darko, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jane Offei-Darko, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jane Offei-Darko to family and friends

    Jane Offei-Darko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jane Offei-Darko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jane Offei-Darko, NP.

    About Jane Offei-Darko, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346304995
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jane Offei-Darko, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Offei-Darko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jane Offei-Darko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jane Offei-Darko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jane Offei-Darko works at Capital Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Associates, PC in Washington, DC. View the full address on Jane Offei-Darko’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Jane Offei-Darko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Offei-Darko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Offei-Darko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Offei-Darko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jane Offei-Darko, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.