Jane Oberwager accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Oberwager, PSY
Overview
Jane Oberwager, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Melville, NY.
Jane Oberwager works at
Locations
Faguna C. Patel D.o. P.l.l.c.105 Maxess Rd Ste 124, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 261-5413
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been working with Dr. Oberwager for the last year. I've seen many different therapists over the last 25 years and she has been, by far, the best fit for me. Therapy is hard enough...finding the right practitioner who can help you, support you, and guide you on your path to mental health and well-being are all crucial components and in my experience it is not easy to find someone who fits the bill. Dr. Oberwager has been an instrumental part in my health.
About Jane Oberwager, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851464127
6 patients have reviewed Jane Oberwager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Oberwager.
