Jane Norris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jane Norris, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jane Norris, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6809 Indiana Ave Ste 137, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (714) 390-9893
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jane Norris?
Best therapist I’ve ever had.
About Jane Norris, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1144456831
Frequently Asked Questions
Jane Norris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jane Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jane Norris speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Jane Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.