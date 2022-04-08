See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Rosa, CA
Jane Kennedy, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jane Kennedy, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jane Kennedy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Rosa, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2455 Bennett Valley Rd Ste B205, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 536-9722

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jane Kennedy?

Apr 08, 2022
Jane Kennedy has treated both myself and my husband for years. After we moved away from the area we were shocked at how little most medical providers listen. We are excited to be back in the area with Jane Kennedy, an extremely thorough medical provider who takes the time to really listen and who tracks your issues with extreme care.
Priscilla and Charlie — Apr 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jane Kennedy, NP
How would you rate your experience with Jane Kennedy, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jane Kennedy to family and friends

Jane Kennedy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jane Kennedy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jane Kennedy, NP.

About Jane Kennedy, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679792071
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jane Kennedy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jane Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jane Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Jane Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jane Kennedy, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.