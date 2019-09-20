See All Clinical Psychologists in Nashville, TN
Jane High, EDD

Clinical Psychology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jane High, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. 

Jane High works at Dr. Jane High, Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jane High, Clinical Psychologist
    2505 21st Ave S Ste 410, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emotional Stress
Emotional Stress

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2019
    I have seen Dr. High for ten years off and on and to me, she has been a life-saver. I have nothing but good things to say about her and her approach. She is extremely constructive and when I've been off track, she's given me constructive input about how I may experience a better outcome. I know she is in business because she enjoys helping those who need it. I saw a one star review on Dr. High. All I can say is that reviewer must have been having a very bad day. To me, Dr. High is a solid five stars.
    Nashville Male — Sep 20, 2019
    About Jane High, EDD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477635712
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jane High, EDD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jane High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jane High has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jane High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jane High works at Dr. Jane High, Clinical Psychologist in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Jane High’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jane High. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jane High.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jane High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jane High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

